Shares in Severn Trent, Pennon, and International Power fall as Nomura cuts its ratings for the trio as part of a review of the UK utilities sector, with the bank saying factors including Britain's upcoming budget make for an uncertain environment, though it is better than on the continent.

Within UK water, Nomura advocates a switch into United Utilities -- which it upgrades to "buy" -- away from blue chip Severn Trent or mid cap Pennon, both of which it cuts to "neutral", sending shares in the latter two firm's down 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

International Power, which the bank cuts to "neutral" on valuation grounds, suffers a 1.2 percent fall.

Nomura says energy continues to be a contentious issue in UK politics, with the economic downturn, combined with a projected rise in energy costs, making returns through the energy value chain an easy target for politicians.

The budget on March 21 could deliver another surprise on the level of the carbon tax applicable from April 1 2014, says the bank, albeit adding there could be positive news on North Sea gas assets.

Also, the threat of intervention by regulator Ofgem in energy supply is still there, while much of the UK's Electricity Market Reform is yet to be finalised, the bank says.

Energy distributor National Grid firms 0.5 percent, trading near the top of the UK blue chip leader board and recovering from weakness on Monday after a BofA Merrill Lynch downgrade, aided by a target price hike from Nomura.

