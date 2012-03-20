Shares in Tesco gain 0.7 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 1.1 percent, as ING upgrades its rating for the world's third biggest retailer to "hold" from "sell" with an increased target price of 335 pence, up from 280 pence, as part of a review of the European retail sector.

ING, which leaves its EPS estimates for Tesco unchanged, says it no longer sees the stock's valuation as too demanding on a 2013 forecast PER of 8.6 times, 2013 forecast EV/EBITDAR of 6.2 times, and dividend yield of almost 5 percent.

"Following recent management changes and announced investment in staffing hours and lower prices, Tesco is addressing its troubled performance in its home market," ING says in a note.

"Sell-side earnings expectations have experienced a significant reduction in recent months, and we believe current consensus forecasts are at realistic, if not marginally beatable levels," the broker adds.

ING says to turn outright bullish on Tesco, however, it would need to see improving like-for-like sales figures in the UK resulting in market share gains.

Overall in the sector, ING raises target prices for the stocks under its coverage, as it senses that risk appetite is increasing while bad news is already discounted.

The broker adds Dutch firm Ahold and Spain's Inditex to its top-pick list, which also includes Casino and Jeronimo Martins .

ING says its least-preferred stocks are Carrefour, Colruyt , Marks & Spencer, and J Sainsbury.

"Business models of general and food retailers will have to change dramatically due to increasing pressure from online retailing, in our view, and most retailers need to rethink their real estate strategies," the broker concludes.

