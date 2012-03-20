The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.4 percent, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 1.1 percent and the midcaps 1.2 percent weaker.

Falklands Oil and Gas, the explorer focused on the disputed South Atlantic islands, says an unnamed group has bought an option to invest in the company's licence areas, sending its shares nearly 7 percent higher.

Severfield-Rowen drops more than 13 percent after the structural steel firm's full-year underlying pretax profit falls by a third, impacted by diminishing demand and pricing pressures.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net