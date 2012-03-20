Asset allocators have turned less bearish on euro zone equities in March to reflect an improvement in growth expectations and receding debt funding risk, a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch survey shows.

A net 14 percent of asset managers are "underweight" euro zone equities, down from 20 percent last month.

The auto sector, which is heavily dependent on economic growth and underperformed the market last year, has risen to a 24 percent net "overweight" position, marking an all-time record.

Telecoms, which are perceived as defensive and exposed to possible tax increases, have fallen to their lowest ever reading at a net 29 percent "underweight".

The technology sector is the most popular with asset managers, with a 33 percent net "overweight", the highest reading in four years.

Banks' net weight has improved for a second straight month, reaching a 7 percent "underweight" and signaling an improvement in sentiment towards the sector after Greece's debt restructuring.

BofA-ML flags telecoms as a possible contrarian investment, which can be played as part of a pair trade against the tech sector.

