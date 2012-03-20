The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.2 percent, faring better than the wider market, with the blue chips off 1.2 percent and the midcaps 1.3 percent weaker.

Severfield-Rowen falls more than 10 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the British structural steel firm's full-year underlying pretax profit falls by a third impacted by diminishing demand and pricing pressures.

Property firm Helical Bar rise 5.4 percent as the firm hosted a tour for analysts of selected properties from its London based portfolio.

