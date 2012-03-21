PARIS, March 21 Shares in NicOx rise 15 percent after the French biotech says it will acquire an 11.8 percent stake in privately-held UK-based ophthalmology company Altacor for 2 million pounds, with an option to acquire the entire company.

"The option agreed for the acquisition of Altacor is the first concrete step of the strategy launched more than a year ago and which aimed to focus on opthalmology after the failure of the anti-inflammatory drug Noproxcinod," Sebastien Malafosse, analyst at Bryan Garnier, says.

NicOx's stock has nearly tripled since the start of the year, which values the company at around 260 million euros.

