Shares in Banco Popolare soar after the Italian mid-tier lender reported a higher then expected core Tier 1 ratio and said it would meet a 9 percent target without having to convert a soft mandatory bond, which would be a highly dilutive move.

Several brokers raise the target price on Banco Popolare with Nomura upping it to 1.3 euros from 1.1 euros, and Natixis to 1.44 euros from 1.3 euros.

"The shares are up because of positive news on the capital issues," a Milan-based analyst says.

Mediobanca analysts say in a report Banco Popolare's core Tier 1 of 7.3 percent at end-2011 is 30 basis points above forecasts and note that the bank's management is confident about further capital improvements.

CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti told analysts late on Tuesday he was confident the bank would not have to exercise the soft manadatory convertible bond to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

By 0854 GMT, shares are up 5 percent at 1.68 euros, making it the top gainer on Italy's main stock index, as the European banking stock index rises 0.6 percent.

