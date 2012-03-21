Shares in Vodafone climb 1.3 percent, extending gains from the previous session, helped by note from Goldman Sachs in which it adds the mobile phone operator to its "Conviction Buy" list.

Goldman points out that Vodafone has seen an underperformance against the sector this year as macro and competitive pressures weighed on European revenues and knocked sentiment.

The bank says that given its above consensus view on growth at Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone, and in emerging markets, it reckons consensus downgrades are drawing to an end.

"With the stock implying negative long-term growth and trading at a discount to peers, we see substantial rerating potential," Goldman says.

Vodafone advanced 2.1 percent on Tuesday, with newspaper market reports citing a Morgan Stanley note highlighting the possibility of a merger with Verizon Wireless.

Heavyweight Vodafone was behind a fifth of the FTSE 100's 21-point gain on Wednesday.

