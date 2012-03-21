The pace of earnings downgrades by analysts has slowed globally, pointing to an improved outlook for corporate profits, but European companies continue to lag their peers in the United States and Japan, Deutsche Bank says.

Global earnings for this year have been downgraded by 0.3 percent between mid-February and mid-March, compared to downgrades of 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent in the previous two months, according to DB calculations.

Among the major regions, Europe still has the most severe downgrade momentum, with a 1 percent estimate cut, while the United States and Japan see small upgrades.

The European sectors with the steepest downgrades over the last month are banks, utilities (mainly due to cuts on E.ON and Enel ), travel & leisure (mainly due to Carnival and Lufthansa ) and to a slightly lesser degree telecoms (Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom as well as smaller downgrades elsewhere).

On the positive side, autos remain the sector with the strongest upgrades. Sectors on which the revision momentum has turned positive include chemicals, construction and materials, industrial goods & services, personal & household goods and food and beverages.

