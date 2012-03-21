Shares in TeliaSonera fall 3.7 percent to 45.70 crowns at 0845 GMT after Finland says it sold some shares in the Swedish telecoms group at 45.20 Swedish crowns ($6.70) each.

Finnish state investment firm Solidium's stake in TeliaSonera fell to 11.7 percent from 13.7 percent after the equity offering. It says the stake will fall further to around 9.5 percent if all bonds in an exchangeable bond offering are exchanged.

TeliaSonera is the most heavily traded stock in the FTSEurofirst 300 in early trade, with volumes at nearly twice their 90-day daily average after the first hour of trade.

($1 = 6.7501 Swedish crowns)

Reuters messaging rm://anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net