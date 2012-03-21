Shares in Wolseley rise 2.8 percent, the top gainer on the 0.2 percent-stronger FTSE 100, as a bullish Credit Suisse note helps attract investors into the building supplies merchant ahead second-quarter results next Tuesday and U.S. homes sales data this afternoon.

The bank raises its price target on the stock to 2,850 pence from 2,400 pence as it increases its earnings estimate on the back of a more bullish outlook for the U.S. housing market.

Existing home sales in the United States, due for release at 1400 GMT, are expected to have hit a new 1-1/2 year high at 4.62 million units in February.

"As a result of the improved organic sales growth forecasts we also envisage a step-up in operational leverage and thus improved margin performance," Credit Suisse writes, advising investors to "stay positive into Q2 result" and reiterating its "outperform" recommendation on the shares.

Wolseley's stock, which fell 1.4 percent in the previous three sessions, had traded 21 percent of its daily volume average by 0932 GMT, compared to 14 percent for the FTSE 100.

The shares trade at 17.7 times the group's expected earnings for the next 12 months, a discount versus peers including CRH, Lafarge and Holcim, which trade at multiples of between 22.7 times and 27.8 times, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

