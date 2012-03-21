ENRC lags an early rally among miners, falling 1.6 percent after the firm posts a slight miss in full-year results.

The miner reported a 7 percent increase in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011 to $3.41 billion, just shy of analysts' consensus expectations of closer to $3.5 billion.

"(ENRC) appears to be putting its skeletons behind it and getting on with business but struggling to gain traction in a difficult market," Numis says.

The broker says ENRC's market remains volatile with pricing uncertainty and cost pressures likely to persist, although should be well protected given its low-cost position.

Citigroup removes ENRC from its most favoured list a day after downgrading basic resource stocks to "neutral" from "overweight", saying sector margins have peaked, returns have peaked and the price earnings derating and beta decline will continue.

