Shares in J Sainsbury rise 3.6 percent, the top gainer on a slightly firmer FTSE 100 index, after Britain's third-biggest supermarket group reports a rise in fourth-quarter sales which beat forecasts, but says the economic environment is likely to remain challenging.

Shore Capital says: "Importantly after downgrades to our Tesco and Morrison forecasts, we are retaining our 2012/13 expectations of 745 million pounds (and) earnings per share of 28.8 pence (for Sainsbury), with Sainsbury demonstrating stronger trading momentum than either of its peers."

Seymour Pierce says the stock should see continued support with the shares now trading on 11.3 times 2012 forecast earnings and a 5 percent dividend yield.

Both brokers keep their "hold" ratings on Sainsbury.

Debenhams, which reported first-half results on Tuesday, rose 3.3 percent as Citigroup raises its rating on the department store firm to "buy" on valuation grounds.

"In the context of the group's current 20 percent PE (price earnings) discount to sector peers, and premium dividend yield, we move to a Buy rating," Citigroup says.

Peer Marks & Spencer adds 2.1 percent, but Ted Baker falls 4.5 percent after its results.

Seymour Pierce says exceptional costs of 2.8 million pounds were not properly flagged to the market and on 16.1 times 2013 earnings Ted Baker is fairly valued.

The broker says Ted Baker's earnings growth is likely to be held back by the slow pace of development and is unlikely to exceed 10 percent pa over the next five years.

