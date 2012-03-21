The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.3 percent, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 0.2 percent, and the midcaps 0.3 percent firmer.

Designer clothing brand Ted Baker slips 4.5 percent after posting full-year results. Seymour Pierce points out that while headline pretax profits to the end of January were ahead of market expectations, "in our view, the exceptional costs of 2.8 million pounds were not properly flagged to the market".

The broker repeats its "hold" rating on Ted Baker, saying that while it is a relatively safe investment, has a strong balance sheet and a great opportunity to develop its brands on the internet and overseas, "earnings growth is likely to be held back by the slow pace of development".

Tethys Petroleum jumps more than 7 percent after announcing a significant increase in its reserves in oil and gas in Kazakhstan.

