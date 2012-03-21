Goldman Sachs reckons global equities will embark upon a steady upward trajectory over the next few years, maintaining the asset class implies unrealistically large declines in future growth and returns after more than a decade of de-rating.

"While future growth may be lower than experienced over the past decade in many parts of the world, we believe this is more than reflected in current valuations," Goldman says.

The prospects for moderating risk premium render share price rises over the next few years more likely, says the bank.

It notes that the ex-post equity risk premium has been strikingly poor in recent years, with annualised 10- and 20-year relative returns at their most negative for over a century.

"The prospects for future returns in equities relative to bonds are as good as they have been in a generation," the bank says.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net