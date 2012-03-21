Shares in French food group Danone are down 1.5 percent, leading losers on the CAC 40 of French blue chips as brokers and analysts say the company's presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) conference in London sounds cautious on Europe.

"Europe still challenging but no major restructuring in pipe," one Paris-based trader says.

In slides made available on its website, Danone however reiterates its guidance for a 5-7 percent rise in underlying 2012 sales, a flat group margin and free cash flow of 2 billion euros.

"Chief stresses Western Europe has got a little more challenging for them (across all businesses). This reflects both the trade and consumer pressures," Exane BNP Paribas analysts says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://dominique.vidalon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net