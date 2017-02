The FTSE small cap index is down 0.3 percent in midsession trade, lagging minor gains on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, which each rise 0.1 percent.

UK video games retailer Game asked for trading in its shares to be suspended after saying that it believes that their is no equity left in the group.

Tethys Petroleum jumps 8 percent after announcing a significant increase in its reserves in oil and gas in Kazakhstan.

