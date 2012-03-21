Shares in U.S.-based temporary power firm APR Energy fall more than 25 percent, among the top losers in London, a day after the company delayed its full-year results announcement.

On Tuesday, APR Energy reported a summary of preliminary results for 2011, but said full audited figures will only be published on April 16, a month behind schedule. The company blamed the delay on "complexities in reporting," but confirmed results were in line with current forecasts.

"It is somewhat clumsy to report prelims in this manner and we expect that the stock will be weaker today," say analysts at Investec, who cut their rating on the company's stock to 'hold,' and place their forecasts under review.

"This is unfortunate and will not be well received by investors, whatever the reasoning, as it leaves more questions unanswered," the analysts add.

On Wednesday, shares in APR Energy's shares hit their lowest levels since the company listed in London.

Analysts at Peel Hunt, cut their rating on the stock to 'sell,' and said investors would be disappointed by the delay and the low level of order intake in the first quarter.

"Until the order intake accelerates, visibility on 2013 increases and the uncertainties associated with the delay in results are removed, the shares are likely to come under pressure," the analysts say.

