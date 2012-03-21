Shares in pumps manufacturer Weir Group drop 5.6 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.1 percent, as traders cite the impact of a read-across from a profit-warning by U.S. oil services group Baker Hughes Inc..

Baker Hughes says it expects its pretax operating profit margin to fall sequentially in the first quarter as a shift by North American explorers to liquids from natural gas will lead to higher costs and lower utilisation at the world's third-largest oilfield services company.

"It's the Baker Hughes story that is doing the damage for Weir, particularly the comments on its pumps business," one London-based trader says.

Baker Hughes says its pressure pumping business -- which runs hydraulic fracturing used to tap shale fields -- is also seeing lower pricing and raw material shortages.

Baker Hughes' shares in New York were down 4 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday.

Other British oil field services groups also fall back, with Hunting down 1.9 percent and Wood Group off 0.7 percent.

