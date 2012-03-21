European dividend futures are too pessimistic on the likely payout for next year, but the contract is likely to remain volatile for another few months so investors would be well advised to hedge their bets, BNP Paribas says.

Its bottom-up analysis of European bluechips points to a payout equivalent to 120.7 index points on the Euro STOXX 50 during the course of 2013, against the current trading level of 105.1 on the December 2013 dividend futures contract.

"As we go through the 2012 earnings seasons, we expect the beta of the 2013 maturity to decrease and the implied dividend levels to converge with fundamental expected levels," BNP's strategists say in a note.

"However, the beta of the 2013 maturity could remain high until the third quarter of 2012. With the spot index rally of 20 percent over the last 3 months, investors might want to hedge their beta exposure in case of a market sell-off."

It recommends doing this by selling 0.6 Euro STOXX 2017 dividend futures for every one unit of 2013 maturity purchased, arguing that the longer-dated contract will retain a higher beta.

