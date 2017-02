European shares hold on to earlier losses, even as Wall Street edges higher at the open after Oracle rises following forecasting-beating results.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 percent to 1,091.01, while the Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index are up 0.1 to 0.3 percent at 1349 GMT.

