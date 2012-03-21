Shares in upmarket estate agents Savills top the FTSE 250 fallers list, down 4 percent, with traders citing the impact of moves in the UK Budget to impose a 7 percent transaction tax on property sales over 2 million pounds with effect from midnight on Wednesday.

"It might not have been unexpected but the stamp duty news is still a blow to Savills, with the firm big in high value house sales," says one London-based trader.

UK housebuilders, however, receive a boost from the Budget, traders say, with the increase in British growth forecasts for 2012 and the fairly upbeat economic assessment from finance minister George Osborne giving the hard-pressed sector some relief.

Barratt Developments was the top FTSE 250 gainer, up 4.6 percent, with Bovis Homes in second place, ahead 4.4 percent.

