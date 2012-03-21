The FTSE small cap index closes 0.1 percent higher, while the mid caps rise 0.2 percent, slightly outperforming a flat blue chip index .

Hardy Underwriting Group leaps 35 percent to 276 pence after U.S. firm CNA Financial Corp strikes a deal to buy the insurer for 280 pence a share, which values the Bermuda-based group at around 143 million pounds.

Peel Hunt recommends investors in Hardy accept the offer and suggests that they consider reinvesting the proceeds into peer Novae Group, shares in which add 3 percent.

Noventa drops 44 percent as the tantalum miner says it believes that it requires further funding, with initial analysis suggesting that this may be between $10.0 million to $13.0 million, and is reviewing other potential funding options and a potential cash raising underwritten by Richmond Capital.

Noventa also says the level of production attained at its Marropino mine remains below the board's stated expectations

