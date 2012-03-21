Shares in British betting companies fall after Finance Minister George Osborne says he will introduce a new standard tax rate of 20 percent on the type of high stakes gambling machines that have driven growth at high street bookmakers in recent years.

The new tax, which will be introduced next year, is an increase on the 17 percent average rate which analysts say is paid on the machines at present.

Shares in Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill drop by 1.8 percent and rival Ladbrokes sheds 1.9 percent, compared to a rise of 0.25 percent on the broad mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

"The bookmakers will be disappointed at that level of taxation," Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram says. "20 percent is very much towards the top end (of expectations). It doesn't look to me as though it is revenue neutral as was suggested all along. I suspect that we're looking at somewhere in the region of 6-7 percent off earnings for William Hill and Ladbrokes for 2013 onwards."

Analysts at Jefferies say the new tax measures will cost Ladbrokes and William Hill between 12 million and 13 million pounds each year.

"We continue to believe that the industry remains at risk from an increasingly draconian tax regime," they say in a research note.

Osborne says he will introduce a tax rate of 5 percent on the type of lower stake machines typically found in pubs. He also confirms plans announced last year to change the way Britain taxes companies that offer online gambling to UK consumers from abroad.

William Hill and Ladbrokes had moved their online gambling operations to Gibraltar to cut their tax bills.

Reuters messaging rm://matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net