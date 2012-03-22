Shares in Amec shed 2.1 percent, a top faller on a weak FTSE 100 , as JPMorgan Cazenove cuts its recommendation on the firm to "neutral" from "overweight" in a review of the European oil services sector.

"We are seeing increasingly definitive signs that a lack of available supply for oilfield equipment and services will lead to a tightening in the market and a return to the inflationary cycle that was so evident in 2005-07," JPMorgan says in a note.

"Several oilfield services companies are already booked out for most of this year, and oil companies are signaling early concerns that a lack of the assets, that are so critical to fulfilling their exploration and field development ambitions, could start to cause delays," it says.

JPMorgan says it sees risks and opportunities and cuts its recommendation on Amec as it sees relatively little pricing benefit through the cycle.

The bank sees the subsea installation market as an attractive way to play this pricing theme and the broker upgrades Oslo-listed Subsea 7, up 1.7 percent, to "overweight" from "neutral.

Subsea shares in Oslo gain 0.1 percent.

JPMorgan increases its target prices across the European oil services sector, and also adds both Petrofac and Lamprell to its "European Analyst Focus" list.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net