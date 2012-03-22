The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent lower in early deals, faring better than the 0.8 percent fall on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Tribal Group falls 7.9 percent after firm cuts its full-year dividend by 60 percent to 1 pence, despite reporting a 39 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 9.5 million.

ServicePower, which provides field management and outsourced service solutions, rises 2.9 percent after the firm reports full-year results better than expectations and issues an upbeat outlook.

"The outlook statement is positive and points to a number of scheduling and transactional business opportunities," says FinnCap, although the broker leaves its earnings forecasts unchanged.

