Shares in gold miner Randgold are down over 13 percent on worries over the impact of unrest in Mali, home to some two-thirds of the group's production and where renegade soldiers say they have seized power in a coup.

Randgold, which owns the Loulo, Morila and Gounkoto mines in Mali, is down 13 percent at 5,735 pence at around 0900 GMT, underperforming a 2.7 percent drop in the broader UK mining sector.

"Out of any company in the sector, we would consider Randgold Resources as the best placed to deal with such a situation given the incidents and history of its activities in Ivory Coast... However the uncertainty will be negative for the share price as Randgold's Malian operations represent 43 percent of the group net present value and 65-70 percent of group production in 2012," Collins Stewart says in a morning note.

"Randgold's gold operations in Mali are also of significant importance to the country with the group having paid over $1 billion in royalties, taxes and dividends to the government to date, with Randgold being a source of substantial foreign investment in the west and south of the country."

For more on Mali unrest, please click on

Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net