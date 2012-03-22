The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options, a ratio of the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment, rises to a two-week high, signalling growing investor wariness as the three-month stock rally loses steam.

The put/call ratio reaches 1.615, its highest level since March 9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

An increase in traded put options signals that investors are either starting to hedge their long-only portfolios in case of a sell-off, or simply starting to position themselves to benefit from a drop in prices.

However, the ratio is still far from extreme levels above 2, which would be seen as a contrarian indicator to start buying stocks.

A number of traders use the data to try to anticipate the end of a trend by looking for spikes or sharp drops in the ratio to outside of the normal trading range, when it indicates excessive bullishness or bearishness by investors.

