Shares in Home Retail and Marks & Spencer, down 3.1 and 2.4 percent respectively, lead UK-listed retailers lower after British retail sales fall more than expected in February.

UK retail sales suffered their biggest drop since May 2011 in February and were revised sharply downwards for January, dampening hopes for a consumer revival this year.

The data took the gloss off results from home improvements chain Kingfisher and fashion chain Next.

Next shed 2 percent after posting full-year results which Seymour Pierce says are broadly in line with expectations, but the broker cuts its rating on Next to "hold" on valuation grounds, with the shares up more than 43 percent since the start of 2011, compared with a 1 percent decline on the FTSE 100.

Kingfisher fares better than other retailers, slipping 1 percent, as the company, which owns B&Q, reports profit at the high end of analyst forecasts, according to Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"In all, Kingfisher remains a favoured retail investment play ... Although both the broader market's and Kingfisher's own share price performance year to date provide room for caution," Bowman said.

Kingfisher shares have risen more than 19 percent in 2012.

