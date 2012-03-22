Citigroup downgrades UK mining stocks to "neutral" from "overweight" to reflect a softening earnings momentum, balancing the move with an upgrade for the life insurers.

Around 78 percent of UK metals and mining companies that reported full-year results to date missed consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

"Mining in particular has seen earnings momentum trends turn negative," Citi says in a note. "As fundamentals take more of a front seat in market performance we do not expect the sector to outperform, so we move to Neutral."

To maintain a degree of beta in the "overweight" portion of its portfolio, the bank upgrades the life insurance sector to "overweight" from "neutral".

Among more defensive plays, the bank funds an upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral" on the out-of-favour telecoms sector, down 3 percent in the year-to-date, with an opposite move on oil stocks, which have jumped around 23 percent since October lows.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net