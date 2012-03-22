Shares in United Utilities (UU) advance 1.8 percent to top a 1 percent weaker FTSE 100 after Britain's largest listed water utility says it is on track to report a good underlying performance for the full-year, prompting Investec Securities to repeat its "buy" rating.

UU says, in a pre-close season trading update, that its underlying operating profit for the second half will be lower than the first six months of the year as previously expected, but adds full-year sales will increase by between 3 percent and 4 percent.

Investec points out that, unsurprisingly, this is in line with the comments UU made in its interim management statement on Feb. 1.

"We continue to believe that UU remains one of the cheapest stocks in the sector, with an attractive yield (5.2 percent) and a 30 percent forecast total return suggested by our unchanged TP (target price)," of 762 pence, Investec says in a note.

Fellow UK water firm Severn Trent gains 0.9 percent.

To see more on UU's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net