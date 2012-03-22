Shares in Regus jump 3.6 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, with the mid cap index down 0.8 percent, as Credit Suisse raises its estimates and target price for the serviced offices group following recent full-year results.

Credit Suisse increases its 2012 and 2013 EPS estimates for Regus by 7 percent and 15 percent respectively, leading it to hike its target price to 130 pence, from 100 pence, and repeat its "outperform" rating on the stock.

The broker points out that Regus expects to open 200-plus new centres in 2012 which, while coming at a cost in both capex and opex that dilutes short term profitability and cash generation, when they mature become profitable, create value and add to the long term future earnings and cash generative potential of the group.

"We think that on a standalone basis the mature centres are worth 127 pence per share implying a negative 23 pence/share valuation for the new centres that we estimate can create a 27 percent IRR (internal rate of return) over 10 years," Credit Suisse says in a note.

"We think the business is capable of generating 33 percent EPS CAGR (compound average growth rate) over the next 3 years, which is the fastest growth in the sector," the broker adds.

