The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent lower approaching midday, outperforming a 0.9 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index is down 0.8 percent.

Gold miner Cluff Gold falls 7.1 percent on worries over unrest in Mali, where the firm has significant operations or exploration projects, as renegade soldiers say they have seized power in the West African country.

Symphony Environmental Technologies jumps 7.6 percent after the specialist in advanced plastics technologies announces a 20 year exclusive distribution agreement in China.

