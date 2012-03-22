The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.8 percent, and the FTSE 250 falls 0.9 percent.

Portmeirion gains 6 percent as the British china maker forecasts a 1 million pound boost to sales this year from the Queen's diamond jubilee after demand for commemorative goods to mark the marriage of her grandson helped the firm post a 20.6 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit.

Leni Gas & Oil adds 5.6 percent as the explorer says it has received strong expressions of interest from international oil companies to participate in the development of its Spanish oil assets, or to purchase them outright, with a number of conditional cash bids received at a very significant premium to the original 2.6 million euros paid for the assets.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net