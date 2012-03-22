European shares stay lower as Wall Street falls in early trade on concerns about the global recovery following weak manufacturing data in the euro zone and China.

Miners, whose performance is highly correlated to global growth, took the biggest hit in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 2.8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 1 percent to 1,080.49, while the Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index fall 0.4 to 0.6 percent.

