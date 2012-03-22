Shares in Kingfisher rally from earlier falls to top the FTSE 100 leaderboard, adding 3 percent while the index is down 0.8 percent, with traders citing positive feedback from analysts following a meeting to find out more detail about the DIY stores group's above-forecast full-year results.

"Our guy came back more upbeat than when he went," says one London-based trader, "although he isn't changing anything as he was already pretty positive."

Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, saw its profit before tax and one-off items rise 20 percent to 807 million pounds in the year ended Jan. 28, topping analysts' average forecast of 799 million.

Most initial broker comment on Kingfisher's results was positive, although some analysts said that given there were no undue surprises in the numbers, they would be looking for more detail at the post-results meeting.

Seymour Pierce raised its EPS estimates, upped its target price to 340 pence from 310 pence and reiterated its "buy" rating on Kingfisher in an early note.

"Although there are consumer demand issues in the company's two core markets, the stock, in our view, remains undervalued and we are becoming more positive on 'big ticket' spending because of pent up demand," Seymour Pierce analyst Freddie George says.

Investec Securities, however, places its forecasts, rating, and target price under review ahead of the post-results meeting, awaiting more detail.

And Numis Securities downgrades its rating for Kingfisher to "add" from "buy" citing valuation grounds, with the retailer's full-year results in-line with the broker's estimates.

Kingfisher shares have risen over 23 percent in the past three months.

