Shares in Vodafone rise for a fourth day in a row as investors digest a string of positive investment bank research notes and renewed speculation on an eventual tie-up with U.S. joint venture partner Verizon .

Shares in the group were up 1.6 percent in late afternoon trading, against a FTSE 100 Index down 0.8 percent, to take the weekly gain so far to 4.6 percent, on course for its best week since early January.

Analysts attributed the improving sentiment around Vodafone to two positive research notes from Morgan Stanley and one from Goldman Sachs, which added Vodafone to its Conviction List.

Both banks said Vodafone had underperformed the sector year to date due to macro and competitive pressures weighing on the group, particularly in Europe, and that now was a good time to buy.

Morgan Stanley also predicted that Vodafone was very well placed to benefit from the move to faster, fourth-generation technology, which could help offset the current pricing pressures seen in Europe, and it also looked at the options for an eventual tie up between Vodafone and its joint venture partner in the United States.

Analysts, however, do not expect anything imminent between the two sides and point out that any deal would be difficult to agree due to the differing valuations.

"As regards an imminent deal, I think we would be surprised, there's clearly been an improvement in relations between the two companies but we've not seen anything to indicate a deal is imminent," analyst Andrew Hogley of Espirito Santo says.

