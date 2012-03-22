While stocks could face a minor correction after rallying since the end of last year, Barclays recommends investors fight off the urge to take profits as global growth appears to be picking up and low volumes suggest participation in the rally has been very narrow.

"Instead of reducing risk overall, we recommend that investors reposition portfolios away from areas that have benefitted most from the reduction in tail risks and where valuations seem stretched, and toward assets that will benefit from stronger US-led global growth and high energy prices," they write.

The bank backs equities over bonds, favours assets in the United States, Germany, Brazil and Russia and has become incrementally more defensive whilst maintaining cyclical exposure. Its exposure is above benchmark in tech, energy and healthcare and below in discretionary, materials and utilities.

It recommends good quality dividend payers in sectors such as insurance and utilities, as well as a basket of names that would benefit from an uptick in M&A and also recommends buying three-month out of the money DAX puts to protect against a pull-back after the strong run.

More broadly, it see "modest upside potential" for European equities in 2012 as "financial repression drives investors into equities, while European corporates take advantage of record low credit yields to fund buybacks, dividend increases and M&A".

While it expects volatility to remain low in the short term, "the outlook over the medium term is much murkier" and it is cautiously positive on strategies which monetise the steep VIX term structure.

