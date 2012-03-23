European stock index futures pointed to a modestly higher open on Friday, snapping a four-session fall, its longest down run in four months.
At 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up around 0.1 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
A2A
NO MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA (ALL TIMES ARE GMT) :
0745 French business climate for March
0900 Italian retail sales for January
1400 U.S. new home sales for February
