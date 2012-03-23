Shares in WPP Group add 1.4 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, with traders citing the impact of an upgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley.

The U.S. broker has upped its stance for the global advertising group to "overweight" from "equal-weight", with an increased target price of 1,050 pence, up from 737 pence, after sharply increasing its EPS forecasts, ahead 18 percent in 2012 and 25 percent in 2013, citing the stock's undemanding valaution.

"WPP is trading on just 7.7 times 2012 EBITDA. There is room for re-rating of the agencies (now outgrowing global advertising), of WPP in the agencies (Consumer Insight improves, strongest digital and EM exposure), and for further forecast upgrades," Morgan Stanley says in a note

