Shares in BT Group jump 5.6 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leaderboard, With the index up 0.5 percent, after the British telecoms group says it will pay 2 billion pounds into its pension fund this month as part of a new, nine-year deal that results in much smaller annual cash payments.

BT, which has been dogged in recent years by its pension and the drag it placed on dividend payouts, says a new triennial funding valuation had put the deficit at the end of June at 4.1 billion pounds, compared with a deficit of 9 billion pounds when it last evaluated the scheme in 2008.

Oriel Securities says its sum-of-parts valuation for BT had assumed a net-of-tax pension deficit of around 5.1 billion pounds, which will now have to fall to circa 3.2 billion pounds, with the difference equivalent to around a 25 pence per share boost to its fair value estimate for BT.

As a result, Oriel expects its target price for the stock to rise to 275 pence from 250 pence excluding its fibre optics operations, and to 325 pence, from 300 pence including fibre.

"We believe BT's value growth prospects are very attractive, mainly because of the likely significant incremental value from the wholesale of fibre," Oriel says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on BT.

The broker also believes BT now has the scope to beat dividend per share forecasts by around 20 percent.

