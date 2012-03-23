Shares in Richemont fall 0.6 percent, underperforming a 0.1 percent firmer European Personal & Household Goods index on news Jan Rupert will step down from his role as the Swiss luxury group's manufacturing director on April 1 this year.

"The resignation surprised us and throws up questions about the exact motives," ZKB analysts say in a note.

Rupert, who joined the company in 1999, will remain an executive director and will stand for re-election to the board in September. Richard Lepeu, deputy chief executive officer, will oversee the group's manufacturing strategy.

