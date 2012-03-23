The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.1 percent in early trade, lagging bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Empyrean Energy jumps 7.2 percent as the explorer agrees indicative terms for a $50 million term debt facility with Macquarie to fund development of its Eagle Ford shale condensate and gas project.

Brightside Group gains 4.5 percent as the insurance broker posts a 34.7 percent jump in full-year pretax profit to 13.6 million pounds, up from 10.1 million pounds, as revenue increased by 21.5 percent to 80.4 million pounds, and says it views the prospects for 2012 with confidence.

