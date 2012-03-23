Shares in British pub companies rise after the UK government confirms plans to introduce minimum pricing on alcohol, bringing an end to cut price promotions in supermarkets which are widely believed to have encouraged drinkers to stay out of pubs and drink at home.

The government is proposing the introduction of a minimum price of 40 pence per unit of alcohol sold. The proposals would result in a multipack of 20 cans of strong lager being sold in supermarkets for 10.00 pounds increasing in price to 17.60 pounds, and a can of strong cider currently retailing at 87 pence per can rising in price to 1.60 pounds, according to research by analysts at Jefferies.

"The differential in pricing between drinking at home compared to drinking in a pub is narrowed by this initiative, with pub prices appearing relatively better value. If there is to be a positive impact for pubs, one would expect the lowest priced pubs to benefit most, with JD Wetherspoon the best placed of the quoted operators," says Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft.

Shares in Enterprise Inns rise 4.4 percent to 54 pence, Mitchells & Butlers gain 1.4 percent to 277 pence, Greene King shares are up 0.8 percent to 522.5 pence, and Wetherspoon shares rise 0.6 percent to 423.4 pence.

"It should benefit pubs by removing irresponsibly cheap alcohol from supermarkets, narrowing the off-on trade pricing gap. The biggest winner should be Wetherspoon, as the lowest-priced on trade operator," says Numis Securities analyst Douglas Jack.

Reuters messaging rm://matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net