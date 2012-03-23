Shares in Germany's largest solar company, SMA Solar, rise 3.1 percent after WestLB upgrades the stock to "add" from "neutral", pointing to an ongoing boom in solar installations in Germany.

"The stock will get a strong sentiment support coming from next week's final results conference," WestLB analyst Peter Wirtz writes.

SMA Solar - which has released preliminary results in January - will hold its annual press conference on March 29.

