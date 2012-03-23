Equity markets are too high given the risk of U.S. economic slowdown next year and earnings estimates will likely have to be adjusted down, Shore Capital strategist Gerard Lane says, recommending that investors switch to defensive sectors.

"Looking at the valuation of markets, using our favoured volatility adjusted bond earnings yield ratio, ... the deterioration in economic momentum, that we expect for the U.S. in 2013, is not being taken into account by investors," he says.

On the U.S. S&P 500 index, earnings per share are currently seen rising 9 percent this year and 13 percent next year after a 15 percent increase in 2011.

"The risk for earnings, and hence equity markets, in our view, is not positive ... The risk is that the downgrades ... evolve into downgrades to the growth estimates of 2013 earnings per share estimates versus 2012 EPS," Lane says in a note.

"At a sector level we suggest that a more defensive stance to strategy be considered if our macro view proves correct alongside the valuation attractions that some of the defensive sectors offer in terms of higher yields relative to the market."

He notes that food retail, pharmaceuticals, telecoms and utilities still look attractively valued among defensives.

