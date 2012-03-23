Shares in Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) fall 3 percent, leading Milan blue-chip losers, with traders citing difficulties by its top shareholder to sell down its 49 percent stake.

Press reports say the foundation controlling MPS has sent back an offer from private equity fund Equinox for a stake of around 10 percent because conditions were not right and concerns over possible interference in the bank's governance.

Other funds have also adopted a wait and see approach, the reports say.

"Talks on the entrance of funds get more and more complicated every day," a trader says.

Mediobanca analysts say in a research note: "We believe the speculation surrounding the sale of a partial stake in MPS will continue fuelling the volatility of the share price".

The Monte dei Paschi foundation is selling up to 15.5 percent in the bank to repay 1.1 billion euros of debts it owes to a group of 12 creditors.

Reuters messaging rm://andrea.mandala.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net