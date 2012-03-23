Shares in India-focused refiner and power generator Essar Energy climb 9 percent to 153.3 pence, topping Britain's mid-cap index, after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

"With risks receding around Essar Energy's holding in Essar Oil, the risk-reward has improved," the broker says in a note.

Morgan Stanley say Essar Energy has had a "rocky" start to 2012, citing a court ruling which ended a tax break for its majority-owned Indian subsidiary Essar Oil, but says it believes those issues are now resolving.

"The threat of a default and conversion at Essar Oil by lenders is falling away. This mitigates the risk of zero value for Essar Energy, and implies a higher bear case," Morgan Stanley says, raising its target price to 225 pence from 160 pence.

In addition, the broker believes Essar Energy could see more promising news in its power business in future, where it is waiting for Indian government approval to enable it to mine cheaper coal from its own resources for its power stations.

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net