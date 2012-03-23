Strategists at UBS say the impact of rising bond yields is not necessarily negative for equities, noting that "core" bond yields are up 25-35 basis points (bps) in the last two weeks, with life insurers seen as beneficiaries.

UBS says its view reflects the fact that bonds had disconnected from equities and the macro data and now they are catching up; that the starting point for relative equity valuations is extreme, at a 4.2 percent forward dividend yield versus a 2.0 percent core bond yield; and that historically equity prices have been positively correlated to rising bond yields when yields are sub-5 percent.

"Looking purely at historical correlations, the insurance sector and banks are the best relative performers. If we look at the impact of every 25bps rise in average interest rates, utilities and telcos are hit the worst, but beware that many companies have long-duration loans," the banks says in a strategy note.

UBS also says rising bond yields from low levels tends to be positive for traditional life companies, with some of the most sensitive names including Aegon, Axa, Allianz, Swiss Life, and Storebrand.

Credit Suisse strategists, meanwhile, believe that bond yields only pose a problem to equities once they reach around 3.0 percent-3.5 percent

"We think bond yields will eventually rise to 2.5 percent-2.75 percent as the sell-off has yet to catch up with macro momentum and bond funds flow has been surprisingly positive. We note our fixed income team are slightly more optimistic," Credit Suisse adds in a strategy note.

The bank points out that cyclicals tend to outperform when bond yields rise (78 percent of the time), but this time around cyclicals outperformed strongly prior to the rise in bond yields to be consistent with US bond yields of 3 percent.

"We stay a small underweight of cyclicals as P/E relatives are above average, investors are overweight, macro surprises and US macro momentum appear to be forming a peak (we are overweight software, semis, luxury cars, luxury goods, oil-field services)," Credit Suisse says.

