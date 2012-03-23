Shares in Italian asset manager Mediolanum rise more than 3.5 percent, rebounding from Thursday's fall, as investors welcome an above-consensus outlook for 2012.

"The outlook for the year is very reassuring, with a net profit seen above market consensus and after performance fees of 47 million euros in the first two months of the year," says Icbpi analyst Enrico Esposti.

Mediolanum sees a 2012 net profit above the 258 million euro estimate of Thomson Reuters, the group's CEO Ennio Doris told Reuters on Thursday. The group posted a 70 percent fall in 2011 net profit to 67 million euros.

